Sasi’s film starring Siddharth-GV Prakash Kumar titled as ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachai’

Director Sasi’s new movie starring Siddharth and G. V. Prakash Kumar is titled as ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachai’ (SMP). Malayalam actress Lijomol Jose has been signed as the heroine of the film.

Director Sasi has earlier directed notable films like ‘Roja Kootam’, ‘Dishyum’, ‘Poo’ and ‘Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu’. His last film, ‘Pichaikkaran’ starring Vijay Antony was a huge hit at the box office. ‘Sivappu Manjal Pachai’ is said to be an emotional thriller revolving around a brother-sister relationship.

Lijomol plays GV Prakash’s sister in the film and Siddharth plays her husband. Kashmira plays GV Prakash’s pair in the film. GV and Siddharth are coming together for the first time. While GV essays the role of a bike racer, Siddharth will be seen as a traffic police officer in the movie.