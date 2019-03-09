This is what Congress MLA V.T.Balram says about Kummanam’s resignation

V.T.Balram, the Congress MLA from Thrithala is well known among netizens. He always expresses his opinion on all social and political issues through his official social media handle. At some times it evokes controversy too.

Recently a word fight between him and writer K.R.Meera has sparked big controversy. And later the KPCC president has warned him also. But he has never given up his style.

Now his new Facebook post has become viral in social media. He has put a sarcastic comment on the resignation of Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Senior RSS leader Kummanam, who was made the president of the state unit of BJP has been made the governor of Mizoram by the union government. The decision has aroused big criticism among the Sangh-Parivar workers. But yesterday he was asked to resign the post and his resignation was approved by the President. It has been fixed that he will be contesting from Thiruvananthapuram constituency for BJP in the upcoming general elections. Balram has come forward with a post on this decision of BJP

Read the Facebook post: