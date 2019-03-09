Those questioning IAF strike should be taken along for next military action : RSS

Hitting back at those seeking evidence of the IAF strike in Pakistan’s Balakot, the RSS on Saturday questioned the “faith and nationalism of the evidence-seekers” and said that the security forces should take such people along for the next counter strike.

“I have gone to many states but no one is seeking an evidence apart from a select group of people. Next time, it would be better to take such people along in case of a military action. Such people are only fuelling confusion,” RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was quoted by News 18 as saying.

In a pinpointed and swift air strike on February 26, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn operation, described as “non-military” and “pre-emptive”.

However, the Congress and other opposition parties have questioned the government’s claim that over 300 terrorists were killed in the pre-dawn action by the IAF, seeking evidence of the neutralised Jaish terrorists.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday said its non-military strike on JeM camp in Pakistan achieved its desired objective and demonstrated the country’s firm resolve to take decisive action against cross border terrorism.