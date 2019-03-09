Will rethink about contesting as independent’, says former BJP leader P.P.Mukundan

Former BJP leader P.P.Mukundan has informed that as Kummanam Rajasekharan has been announced as the BJP candidate, he will rethink about contesting as an independent. He in an interview given to news daily said that he will discuss with those individuals and organisations who extended support and will make a final decision.

I am not a missed call member of the party. I had worked for the party. Party has taken back all those old leaders who once rebelled against the party. I also demanded that. If the party needs me, let them take me back, he said.

P.P.Mukundan, explained that he took the decision to contest from Thiruvananthapuram seat just because of the uncertainty that existed in the party about this sure winning seat. Some party leaders and many organisation has extended support. But will not reveal the name of them. But now the uncertainty is cleared and Kummanmam has been declared a candidate. So I want to rethink about the earlier decision, he said.