‘Brother’s Day’ the film directed by actor Kalabhavan Shajon started. The film marks the directorial debut of the actor. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead role in the movie, which according to him is a complete commercial entertainer. Listen Stephen’s Magic Frames is producing the movie.

The film is expected to be a full-on mass entertainer . The actor has pinned high hopes on it and firmly believes that Shajentertainer. a good filmmaker.