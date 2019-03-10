GeeBee Boxing Tournament: Indian boxers claimed One gold, four silver medals

Indian boxers claimed one gold and four silver medal in an international tournament. 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament in Helsinki, Finland, Kavinder Singh Bisht in the 56kg-category won gold while Shiva Thapa in the 60kg category and three others claimed silver medals. Signing off with silver medals were three-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, Govind Sahani, Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin and Dinesh Dagar.

In a rare all-Indian final, a gritty Bisht was up against Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Hussamuddin in the 56kg summit clash. Both the boxers are from the Services Sports Control Board.

Sahani started off strongly against Thailand’s Thitisan Panmod but lost 3-2. Thapa in the 60kg category lost 1-4 to local Arslan Khataev. Dagar was defeated by Commonwealth Games gold-medallist England Pat McCormack in the finals.

Sumit Sangwan, former youth world champion Sachin Siwach and Naveen Kumar got bronze in their categories.