Latest NewsSports

GeeBee Boxing Tournament: Indian boxers claimed One gold, four silver medals

Mar 10, 2019, 10:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian boxers claimed one gold and four silver medal in an international tournament. 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament in Helsinki, Finland, Kavinder Singh Bisht in the 56kg-category won gold while Shiva Thapa in the 60kg category and three others claimed silver medals. Signing off with silver medals were three-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, Govind Sahani, Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin and Dinesh Dagar.

In a rare all-Indian final, a gritty Bisht was up against Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Hussamuddin in the 56kg summit clash. Both the boxers are from the Services Sports Control Board.

Sahani started off strongly against Thailand’s Thitisan Panmod but lost 3-2. Thapa in the 60kg category lost 1-4 to local Arslan Khataev. Dagar was defeated by Commonwealth Games gold-medallist England Pat McCormack in the finals.

Sumit Sangwan, former youth world champion Sachin Siwach and Naveen Kumar got bronze in their categories.

Tags

Related Articles

A bomb exploded outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing, suspect wounded

Jul 29, 2018, 07:26 pm IST

Happy News: ICICI bank gifting vouchers to it’s customers ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 5000- See How?

Jan 28, 2018, 04:45 pm IST

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty face a complaint for using casteist slur against Scheduled Castes

Dec 23, 2017, 03:30 pm IST
Rahulan123

BJP is a ‘lying factory’ to spin ‘fake news’ about Congress , says Rahul Gandhi

Mar 23, 2018, 10:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close