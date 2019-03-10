GeeBee Boxing Tournament: Six Indian boxers enter the finals

Six Indian boxers have entered the finals of the 38th GeeBee Boxing Tournament held in Helsinki in Finland. Shiva Thapa, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Kavinder Singh Bisht, Dinesh Dagar, Naveen Kumar, and Govind Sahani, have reached the finals of their respective categories of the tournament.

In 60-kg category, Thapa out-punched Russia’s Mikhail Varlamov to notch up a 5-0 triumph. Thapa will take on Finland’s Arslan Khataev in the finals. In the 56kg-category Hussamuddin will be taking on Kavinder Singh Bisht, a world championship quarterfinalist. Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Hussamuddin pulled off a narrow 3-2 triumph over Kazakhstan’s Zhanbolat Kydyrbayev, while Bisht got the better of Frenchman Jordan Rodriquez to make the finals.

Also advancing to the last-two stage were Dinesh Dagar in the 69kg category and rookie Govind Sahani under 49kg category. Dagar fetched a split 4-1 verdict over Sergei Sobylinski of Russia. He will be facing Commonwealth Games gold-medallist England Pat McCormack in the finals.