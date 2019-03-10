Latest NewsIndia

Gunshot firing inside gym : 6-year-old boy killed, Man injured

Mar 10, 2019, 09:01 am IST
A six-year-old boy died while a 29-year-old man was injured after gunshots were fired in a gym at Inderpuri, Delhi. The local police confirmed the incident on Saturday.

According to the news agency PTI, the police received information at around 8:45 pm about gunshots being fired and officers immediately rushed to the spot. Reportedly, the police found a boy named Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym had died. While another person named Mahender, was injured while entering the building, an official said.

 

