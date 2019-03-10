‘Happy Sardar’ starring Kalidas Jayaram started

‘Happy Sardar’, the new film in which Kalidas Jayaram plays the lead role started in Punjab. In the film, Kalidas will be playing the role of a Punjabi Sardar. Kalidas playing a Sardarji named Happy Singh in the film. The movie comes with the tagline, ‘the great Indian wedding comedy’. Writer-director couple Sudip Joshy and his wife Geethika Sudip are making their debut this movie.

‘Happy Sardar’, is a love story between a Punjabi and a Malayali Christian girl. Merin Philip has been signed as the female lead. Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey is also playing a major role. There is also an elaborate supporting cast comprising of Siddique, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Shanthi Krishna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddhi Mahajankatti, Vishak Nair, Ramesh Pisharody, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Praveena and Baiju Santhosh.

On the technical front, the cinematography is being handled by Abhinandam Ramanujam and music is by Gopi Sunder. Shameer Muhammed is the editor. Achicha Cinemas and Malayalam Movie Makers are jointly producing the movie.