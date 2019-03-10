Latest NewsSports

India Vs Australia 4th ODI: India scored 358 runs; Australia lose two wickets

Mar 10, 2019, 07:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Cricket, India has set the target of 359 runs for Australia in the fourth One-Day International match being played in Mohali on Sunday. India scored 358 for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan scored 143 runs including 18 boundaries and 3 sixers while R G Sharma scored 95 runs. For Australia, P J Cummings took  5 wickets. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat.

Australia has lost two early wickets. AJ Finch was clean bowled by Kumar, and scored 6 was clean bowled by Bumrah. Australia has scored 90runs in losing two wickets in 17 overs.

India leads the five-match series 2-1.

Tags

Related Articles

Malayali, Always One Step Ahead

May 14, 2018, 05:33 pm IST

Celebrities Who Remarried Without Divorcing Their First Wives

Feb 13, 2018, 02:29 pm IST
delivery man

(video)The Video of this Delivery Man Caught in CCTV Eating Customers Food is Going Viral

Aug 21, 2018, 10:36 pm IST
rahul-gandhi

Rahul Gandhi detained on the visit to Mandsuar

Jun 8, 2017, 01:43 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close