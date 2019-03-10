India Vs Australia 4th ODI: India scored 358 runs; Australia lose two wickets

In Cricket, India has set the target of 359 runs for Australia in the fourth One-Day International match being played in Mohali on Sunday. India scored 358 for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan scored 143 runs including 18 boundaries and 3 sixers while R G Sharma scored 95 runs. For Australia, P J Cummings took 5 wickets. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat.

Australia has lost two early wickets. AJ Finch was clean bowled by Kumar, and scored 6 was clean bowled by Bumrah. Australia has scored 90runs in losing two wickets in 17 overs.

India leads the five-match series 2-1.