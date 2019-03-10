KSRTC bus collides with car ; 4 Killed , several injured

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided head-on with a car on Sunday, killing four people and injuring two.

The incident occurred at the Shiradi Ghat Highway between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The bus was travelling to Bengaluru from Dharmasthala when it collided with a Maruti Swift DZire on National Highway 75.

Four people died on the spot, including a six-year-old child. The two women are said to be in critical condition, reports said.

Local people helped with the rescue mission since the emergency response services could not get to the scene on time due to low mobile connectivity.