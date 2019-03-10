Latest NewsIndia

Modi Govt approves Rs. 12,020 crore for Gujarat Metro Project

Mar 10, 2019, 06:31 am IST
Modi government on Saturday, approved the 40.35 kilometre Surat Metro Rail project with two corridors.
Expected to be launched today, the project would be completed in five years at an estimated cost of Rs. 12,020.32 crore.

“It will provide affordable, reliable, safe, secure and seamless transport system in the urban agglomeration of the city,” the statement said.

“It will reduce accidents, pollution, travel time, energy consumption, anti-social incidents as well as regulate urban expansion and land use for sustainable development,” it said.

“The Metro will provide eco-friendly and sustainable public transport,” the statement said.

The project will be implemented by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd. It will be financed mainly through equity from the central government and the Gujarat government on a 50:50 basis, and loans from bilateral/multilateral agencies.

