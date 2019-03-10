Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan again violated ceasefire

Mar 10, 2019, 08:18 pm IST
Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation targeting forward posts and villages at four places along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

As per defence officials, the firing was intense in the Krishna Ghati sector, where the Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and firing by small arms from around 04.30 AM, which was retaliated to befittingly by the Indian Army. The cross-border shelling between the two sides continued till 07.30 AM. He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.

The firing and shelling by Pakistan was also reported from the Balnoi and Mankote, in Mendhar sector, besides from Shahpur sector, all in Poonch district, for a brief period in the early hours.

