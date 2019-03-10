PM Modi creates another history,launches 157 projects in 30 days

Between January 8 and February 7, PM Modi launched nearly 57 projects; that number climbing by almost three times in the next four weeks.

The data is sourced from the website of the Prime Minister’s Office as well as official announcements.

Some of PM Modi’s launches appeared to be older projects re-launched as new.

For instance, earlier this month, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a joint venture of Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt. Ltd, for a Kalashnikov Assault Rifle Production plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. But according to a government press release, the plant, inaugurated in 2007, began production of carbines, rifles, and INSAS machine guns in late 2010.

In another instance, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a sewage network at Karmalichak in Bihar on February 17. However, he had laid the foundation stone for the Karmalichak sewage treatment plant under the same project in October 2017.

Several of these projects launched – close to 140 – appeared to be too minor to merit an inauguration by the Prime Minister. For example, the inauguration of passenger service for a section of Chennai Metro, the doubling of the Chikjajur-Mayakonda section of a railway line in Karnataka, four-laning of the National Highway(NH)-45C from Vikravandi to Thanjavur and six-laning of the Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-4, both in Tamil Nadu.