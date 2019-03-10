PM Modi Inaugurates Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and and Union Minister for Culture(I/c) Dr. Mahesh Sharma unveiled a statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the campus and paid floral tributes.

PM Modi while addressing the gathering in Noida, said that Noida has been completely transformed and is now known for development and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 289 crore is spread over 25 acres. The 3 star ultra modern green building of the Institute is equipped with all latest technologies. The Institute comprises of an auditorium with seating capacity of 1000 people, an open air theatre and an Archaeological Museum. The Institute of Archaeology (IA) is an academic wing of ASI under the Ministry of Culture. In the Institute , the students are provided with a supportive, enthusiastic and challenging academic atmosphere which enables them to achieve their full potential in the field of Archaeology.