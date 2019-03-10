Latest NewsInternational

President praises military for defeating coup

Mar 10, 2019, 08:29 pm IST
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has praised the armed forces for staying loyal to him and defeating an alleged ‘coup’ led by the US and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Addressing a rally outside the Presidential Palace, Maduro also blamed Venezuela’s widespread power cuts on an ‘international cyber attacks’ by the opposition.

His remarks came during a day of protests in the country by pro-government and opposition groups. Meanwhile, power and communication outages continued in the country.

The blackout has heightened tensions between the opposition and government loyalists, who accuse each other of being responsible for the collapse of the power grid.

