Latest NewsIndia

President to confer ‘Padma Awards’ on tomorrow

Mar 10, 2019, 07:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. Fifty-six of the 112 personalities, who were selected for this year’s Padma awards, will be conferred the honour at a special function. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan have awarded with Padma Bhushan this year.

The Padma awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day and the remaining awardees are likely to be conferred the honour at another function to be held later this month.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries are expected to attend the function.

Tags

Related Articles

Value of a `zero’, this Winter Olympics team ordered 15,000 eggs instead of 1,500

Feb 9, 2018, 09:00 pm IST

Bus Carrying Members Of a Marriage Party Lost Control: Four Dead

Feb 20, 2018, 09:56 am IST

US President Donald Trump will host his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in in a meet

May 5, 2018, 07:28 pm IST
momo

Online killer Game ‘Momo Challenge’ Killed Two in West Bengal

Aug 26, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close