President to confer ‘Padma Awards’ on tomorrow

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. Fifty-six of the 112 personalities, who were selected for this year’s Padma awards, will be conferred the honour at a special function. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan have awarded with Padma Bhushan this year.

The Padma awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day and the remaining awardees are likely to be conferred the honour at another function to be held later this month.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries are expected to attend the function.