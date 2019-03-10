Security forces killed over 60 terrorists

In Afghanistan, over 60 Taliban terrorists have been killed in special operations and airstrikes by the forces across the country in the last 24 hours. The operations were conducted in the provinces of Lagar, Wardak, Helmand, Uruzgan and Paktika. Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation.

Afghan forces also destroyed one Taliban radio tower and two improvised explosive devices.

The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group which has been operating in the country since 2015.