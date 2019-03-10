Latest NewsInternational

Security forces killed over 60 terrorists

Mar 10, 2019, 07:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Afghanistan, over 60 Taliban terrorists have been killed in special operations and airstrikes by the forces across the country in the last 24 hours. The operations were conducted in the provinces of Lagar, Wardak, Helmand, Uruzgan and Paktika. Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation.

Afghan forces also destroyed one Taliban radio tower and two improvised explosive devices.

The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group which has been operating in the country since 2015.

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima

Nov 16, 2018, 04:17 pm IST

Discount for Nokia 6, Nokia 8 available on Amazon

Jan 9, 2018, 11:03 am IST

Kerala Floods : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Cancels US Trip For Medical Treatment

Aug 18, 2018, 06:42 pm IST

Ranbir watches helplessly as Rishi Kapoor fumes at selfie-seeking woman

Jan 14, 2018, 10:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close