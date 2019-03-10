” You are a daily demonstration of democracy in action!”, Shashi Tharoor’s reply to Oommen Chandy

A reply given to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has become viral in social media. Oommen Chandy has wished Tharoor on his birthday. Chandy wished Tharoor on his Twitter page. Tharoor replied through his Twitter page. In reply, he addressed the senior Congress leader ‘Chetta’ and said that he has inspired and guided by Oommen Chandy.

Thank you OC Chettan. I continue to be inspired and guided by your example. You are a daily demonstration of democracy in action! https://t.co/wk2zOaIeiT — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 9, 2019

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also wished the Thiruvananthapuram MP and former UN diplomat birthday wishes. He replied to Chennithal also. Tharoor said that Chennithala’s energy and drive are impressive.

Thanks Rameshji. It is great to be working alongside you for a better Kerala and a more Inclusive India. Your energy and drive are truly impressive! https://t.co/4jgKtZcSJC — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 9, 2019

Tharoor celebrated his birthday yesterday. He celebrated his birthday with mother. He has also posted a photo with his mother.