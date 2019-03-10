KeralaLatest News

” You are a daily demonstration of democracy in action!”, Shashi Tharoor’s reply to Oommen Chandy

Mar 10, 2019, 06:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

A reply given to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has become viral in social media. Oommen Chandy has wished Tharoor on his birthday. Chandy wished Tharoor on his Twitter page. Tharoor replied through his Twitter page. In reply, he addressed the senior Congress leader ‘Chetta’ and said that he has inspired and guided by Oommen Chandy.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also wished the Thiruvananthapuram MP and former UN diplomat birthday wishes. He replied to Chennithal also.  Tharoor said that Chennithala’s energy and drive are impressive.

Tharoor celebrated his birthday yesterday. He celebrated his birthday with mother. He has also posted a photo with his mother.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Odiyan Makes Huge Collection in 3 days

Dec 18, 2018, 06:47 am IST

See what she responds in the sex chat!

Dec 1, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
army engaged in ceasefire

ARMY OPENS FIRE AT BORDERS; BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2018, 08:10 am IST

IPL 2018: Super Kings takes on Sunrisers for sealing the Playoff Berth

May 13, 2018, 04:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close