Biopic on Mother Teresa will be released next year

A biopic on Noble laureate Mother Teresa has been officially announced. Titled’ Mother Teresa: The Saint’, the film will mark the directorial debut of Seema Upadhyay. Seema Upadhyay has written the script of the film based on the life of the founder of Missionaries of Charity. The film will be produced jointly by Pradeep Sharma, Nitin Manmohan, Girish Johar and Prachi Manmohan.

The makers announced that the project’s cast and crew will feature both Hollywood and Bollywood artists. The makers said that hey met with Sister Prema Mary Pierick, current Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, and Sister Lynne in Kolkata recently to take their blessings for the project. The film will go on floor by the end of this year and will release in 2020.

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910, at Skopje in Macedonia. She died on September 5, 1997, less than a month after her 86th birthday. She was the recipient of numerous honours including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 and the Bharat Ratna in 1980. In 2003, she was beatified as “Blessed Teresa of Calcutta”.