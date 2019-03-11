Choose between Mahatma Gandhi’s India and Godse’s India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the choice ‘ is between Mahatma Gandhi’s India or Godse’s India with love on one hand and hate on the other’. He was talking to the booth workers of Congress party.

“You have to decide, you want Gandhi’s India or Godse’s India. On the one hand, there is love, brotherhood, on the other is hate, fear. Gandhi Ji was fearless, stayed in jail for years, but spoke with the British with love, while Veer Savarkar wrote letters to Britishers apologising and asking to be let off,” Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of issues such as the Rafale deal, employment generation, national security and alleged agrarian distress. He said Modi keeps talking about Make in India, but his shirt, shoes and phone, with which he takes selfies, are made in China. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed whose chief Masood Azhar was released from jail by the BJP, added Rahul Gandhi.

Exhorting party workers to reach out to the voters with theCongress’ message, Rahul Gandhi asked them to ensure that the party wins all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.