Congress Government appoints Computer Baba as Chairman of River Test

Mar 11, 2019, 01:14 pm IST
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has appointed Swami Namdev Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, as the chairman of ‘Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandaknini River Trust. Interestingly, the Congress party had opposed the previous BJP government’s decision to confer Computer Baba the status of minister of state (MoS).

“State government has appointed Computer Baba, resident of Gommat Giri Ashram, Indore, as chairman of ‘Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandaknini Nadi Nyas (River Trust)’ till further orders. The appointment will be effective with immediate effect,” read an order issued by the Spiritual Department of MP government on Saturday. The state government, however, did not specify whether the self-styled godman will enjoy the status equivalent to a cabinet minister or MoS.

