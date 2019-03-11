Fast Bowler Siddarth Kaul ties knot with Harsimran Kaur

The latest cricketer to join the list of Indian cricketers who get married is none other than India fast bowler Siddharth Kaul.

The right-arm pacer pledged troth with Harsimran Kaur on Friday, March 8, 2019.

When Virat Kohli & Co. was in Ranchi, it was former India skipper MS Dhoni who hosted them at his residence. Now that the Indian team is in Punjab, local hero and the newlywed Siddharth Kaul took the opportunity to repeat what Dhoni did in Ranchi.

Indian cricket team members at Siddharth Kaul's residence in Zirakpur, on Saturday. Kaul recently tied nuptial knot with Harsimran. Team India is here to play fourth ODI against Australia, scheduled on Sunday. @thetribune, @DeepankarSharda pic.twitter.com/oHIUoUAmkJ — Deepankar Sharda (@Deepankar4444) March 9, 2019

“Had the pleasure to host @indiancricketteam today at my residence for dinner. Thank you guys for making it a special evening for us and blessing us,” Kaul wrote in his post.

Kaul recently returned to India’s ODI team for the ongoing series against Australia. He, however, was a part of the team for the first two games only before being replaced by the incumbent Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remainder of the series. Kaul did not get any game, warming the bench for the first two matches before being released.