Latest NewsIndia

Fast Bowler Siddarth Kaul ties knot with Harsimran Kaur

Mar 11, 2019, 08:58 am IST
Less than a minute

The latest cricketer to join the list of Indian cricketers who get married is none other than India fast bowler Siddharth Kaul.

The right-arm pacer pledged troth with Harsimran Kaur on Friday, March 8, 2019.

When Virat Kohli & Co. was in Ranchi, it was former India skipper MS Dhoni who hosted them at his residence. Now that the Indian team is in Punjab, local hero and the newlywed Siddharth Kaul took the opportunity to repeat what Dhoni did in Ranchi.

“Had the pleasure to host @indiancricketteam today at my residence for dinner. Thank you guys for making it a special evening for us and blessing us,” Kaul wrote in his post.

Kaul recently returned to India’s ODI team for the ongoing series against Australia. He, however, was a part of the team for the first two games only before being replaced by the incumbent Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remainder of the series. Kaul did not get any game, warming the bench for the first two matches before being released.

Tags

Related Articles

My failed romance with Mariah Carey ‘a mistake’,says Billionaire James Packer

Oct 23, 2017, 08:04 am IST
IT Minister on Facebook

With critical instructions IT Minister welcomes Facebook to India

Mar 23, 2018, 06:31 am IST

This is How Owaisi Responded to Yogi Adityanath’s Comment on Making Owaisi Flee

Dec 3, 2018, 11:14 am IST

Emirati soldier rammed a police car and hurt officer for resisting an arrest

Dec 9, 2017, 05:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close