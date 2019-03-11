Forex: Indian Rupee gains against US dollar

In Forex market, today the Indian rupee gained by 25 paise to close at 69.89 against the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened on a positive note at 69.99 against the dollar and hit a high of 69.8250 and low of 70.03. It finally settled the day at 69.89, showing 25 paise gains.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee against the dollar at 69.9308 and against euro at 78.5710. The reference rate for the rupee against the British pound was fixed at 90.7916 and against 100 Japanese yen at 62.93.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee was down 14 paise to close at 70.14. On a weekly basis, however, the domestic currency clocked 78 paise gains.