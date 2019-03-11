KeralaLatest News

General Election 2019: Election Commission warns parties against use of Sabarimala issue in campaigning

Mar 11, 2019, 07:18 pm IST
The Kerala State Election Commission today warned the political parties in Kerala not to use the Sabarimala temple issue as a campaign issue. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told the media that citing or invoking religious propaganda on the Sabarimala issue will be a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said soliciting the votes in the name of religion or by inciting religious feelings is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The CEO added that the State Election Commission will hold a discussion with political parties on Tuesday in this regard and will form a formal response on the Commission’s stance.

Kerala will go to the Lok Sabha polls on April 23.

