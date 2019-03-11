General Election 2019: Election Commission warns parties against use of Sabarimala issue in campaigning

The Kerala State Election Commission today warned the political parties in Kerala not to use the Sabarimala temple issue as a campaign issue. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena told the media that citing or invoking religious propaganda on the Sabarimala issue will be a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

He said soliciting the votes in the name of religion or by inciting religious feelings is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The CEO added that the State Election Commission will hold a discussion with political parties on Tuesday in this regard and will form a formal response on the Commission’s stance.

Kerala will go to the Lok Sabha polls on April 23.