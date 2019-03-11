General Election 2019: Kerala High Court prohibits use of flex, other non-biodegradable materials

The Kerala High Court on today prohibited the use of flex and other non-biodegradable materials for campaigning throughout the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar, gave the interim order while considering a plea seeking a ban on the use of flex and other ecologically harmful materials for the upcoming polls.

The Election Commission of India informed the bench through its standing counsel Murali Purushtothaman that it has already advised all political parties by letter issued on February 26 to refrain from using single-use plastic materials in poll campaigning and to opt for eco-friendly materials.

The petitioner has sought the urgent intervention of the court to prohibit the use of such ecologically harmful materials in the state in poll campaign.