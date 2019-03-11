Latest NewsIndia

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar Gets Her Own Barbie

Mar 11, 2019, 08:23 am IST
Dipa Karmakar the first Indian female gymnast to ever compete in the Olympic Games and the first Indian female artistic gymnast to win a gold medal at a global event, gets her own barbie.

Dipa was honoured by Barbie for “breaking boundaries to inspire” the next generation girls. She was the iconic global brand for their ‘role model’ campaign to mark the 60th anniversary of Barbie.

“Barbie has always shown girls that they can be anything!! On the occasion of her 60th anniversary, I am honoured to be selected as a Barbie Role Model to help inspire the next generation of girls” said Dipa

