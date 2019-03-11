Hardik Patel to join Congress Tomorrow

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on March 10 said he would join the Congress on March 12 in the presence of its chief Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress would be holding its Working Committee meet here on March 12 and then hold a rally in Adalaj in Gandhinagar later in the day.

However, Patel’s plans to contest the Lok Sabha polls, the schedule of which was announced by the Election Commission of India on March 10, may be possible only if he clears legal hurdles.

He has been convicted and sentenced to two years in a riot case connected to the 2015 Patidar quota agitation, which bars him from contesting polls.

“To give shape to my intentions to serve society & country, I have decided to join Indian National Congress on 12th March in presence of Shri Rahul Gandhi & other senior leaders,” Patel tweeted on March 10.