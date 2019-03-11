I don’t like to stand up for National anthem in cinema halls, says Pawan Kalyan

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan on Saturday questioned the rationale behind the Supreme Court order that everyone should stand up and show respect when the national anthem is played in cinema halls. Speaking at a youth-interactive session at Kurnool, Pawan Kalyan said he doesn’t like to stand up in cinema hall for the national anthem.

“I don’t like to stand up when National Anthem plays in theatres. A leisure time such as watching a movie with family and friends has now been made into a test to demonstrate one’s patriotism,” Kalyan was quoted as saying. “Why don’t political parties play the national anthem before beginning their meetings and why should only cinema halls play it?” he asked.

Kalyan said those who preach and enforce laws should lead by setting an example. “The highest offices in the country should also play the national anthem,” he said. He had raised the issue back in 2016 when the apex court had passed the directive.

The Supreme Court had issued an order on November 30, 2016, making it compulsory for cinema halls and theatres to play the national anthem. But on January 9, 2018, the order was modified by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Under the modified order, it now depends on owners of cinema halls whether they want to play the national anthem or not.