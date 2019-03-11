‘Narendra Modi’ India’s first choice for PM : News Nation Opinion poll Results

Narendra Modi continues to be the popular choice of the nation for the prime ministerial post, while the popularity of the BJP-led NDA government has witnessed a downfall, revealed the opinion poll conducted by News Nation on Sunday.

As per the survey, 47 per cent of the respondents said they want Modi to continue as the prime minister while 30 per cent chose Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the former.

Also, 55 per cent of the participants said there is no match to PM Modi’s stature, while 32 per cent disagreed on this.

When asked whether they are satisfied with the government’s performance in terms of controlling inflation rate, 46 per cent of the participants voted in favour of the BJP dispensation while 44 per cent voted against it.

Further, the youth of the nation seems to be distressed on the issue of job creation as 46 per cent of the respondents said they are not satisfied with the government on the issue, while only 45 per cent voted in favour.

However, 60 per cent participants said they are satisfied with the government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ mission. 30 per cent respondents voted against the flagship programme.

On the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, 58 per cent of the respondents said they are satisfied with the government’s way of handling the issue, while 31 per cent voted against it.

While 51 per cent of the participants said the government has successfully tackled the problem of corruption, 40 per cent said it has failed on the issue.