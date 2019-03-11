Latest NewsIndia

‘ Pinaka guided weapons rocket system’ successfully test fired

Mar 11, 2019, 11:51 pm IST
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Monday successfully test fired the ‘PINAKA guided WEAPON rocket system’ from Pokhran range in Rajasthan. The indigenously developed Guided PINAKA by DRDO will significantly boost the capability of the artillery to make precision hits.

The guided Pinaka has been combinedly developed by Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL).

The weapon system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance kit comprising of an advanced navigation and control system. The weapon systems impacted the intended targets with high precision and achieved desired accuracies.

The rocket was fired from a multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL). The rocket launcher can fire 12 rockets with 1.2 tonnes of high explosives within 44 seconds and destroy a target area of four sq km at a time.

