PM Modi seeks people’s blessing to return to power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought “blessings” of the electors, highlighting the steps taken by his government towards development of the country and welfare of its people.

The Congress also took to Twitter, exuding confidence in the party winning the polls and attacked the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, saying that there was a solid preparations to fight against “the lies and this government of the liars.”

“Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again. We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar,” Modi said, posting a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site.

BJP president Amit Shah also took to Twitter, pledging for the people’s support to his party in the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls to be held simultaneously in four States- Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

“I urge 130 crore people of India to bless @BJP4India in the up-coming polls. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, NDA government has achieved phenomenal results in various spheres of governance. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar,” Shah said

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the Modi regime will be “best remembered for wasting its historic mandate in the pursuit of petty benefits for a handful of individuals.”

“5 years of chaotic, despotic & destructive dispensation will finally conclude. India can once again return to a path of sobriety, integrity & inclusivity. Economic growth & social justice shall jointly occupy the centre stage of governance,” he said in a series of tweets.