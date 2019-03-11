PM Narendra Modi an ‘Economic Terrorist’,says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced that he will begin his poll campaign after offering prayers at Tirupati temple but targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana CM KCR and called them “economic terrorists” for “attacking Andhra Pradesh financially.”

“At first, I will go to Tirupati for ‘darshan’, and then I will start campaigning. Before the war, I will have to make my soldiers ready,” the Telugu Desam Party chief said.“We are ready for the elections. The TDP government in the state successfully implemented several welfare programmes and strived hard for the development of the state in all sectors, despite the state’s bifurcation problems,” he said.

He further termed the ensuring General Elections as a test to protect the self- respect of the people in Andhra Pradesh.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government failed to fulfill the promise of according a special category status to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that though Andhra Pradesh has a right to rule from Hyderabad, he came to the state for its development. “The state government successfully completed the construction of secretariat in nine months.”