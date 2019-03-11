Prithviraj’s tweet about Mohanlal goes viral

A tweet by actor Prithviraj about Superstar Mohanlal has been viral in social media. Prithvi who is making a directorial debut by making a Mohanlal film ‘Lucifer’, has expressed his gratitude to the superstar for successful completion of the film. The dubbing of the yet to release film is undergoing.

Prithviraj tweeted ” From growing up watching his films..to supervising his dubbing for my debut directorial! Couldn’t have asked for more. Thank you #Laletta @Mohanlal”.

Lucifer scripted by actor Murali Gopi has an ensemble star cast which includes Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Mamta Mohandas, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajon, Nyla Usha, and Shivaji Guruvayur. The film will be released on this month.