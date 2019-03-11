Ramesh Chennithala slams government for extending service of CPM state committee member’s husband

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala accused that the CPM led government is utilizing the government machinery in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The government’s decision to extend the service of CPM leader’s husband is for this.

The government has earlier approved to extend the service of G.Jayaraj, the registrar of Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-Dit). Jayaraj is the husband of Former Rajya Sabha member and the chairperson of Haritha Keralam Mission Dr.T.N.Seema Teacher. Seema Teacher is also the state committee member of CPM and secretary of CPM’s women association.

Chennithala accused that the government decided to extend Jayaraj’s service on his request. The decision is done to utilize and use C-Dit for the election campaigning. This is the last example of CPM’s nepotism, he added.