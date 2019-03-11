“Root Out Terrorism” Check Out What Rishi Kapoor Told Pakistan

Bollywood senior actor Rishi Kapoor in a tweet agreeing with Union Minister Arun Jaitley has said that Pakistan should join hands with India against terror outfits.

“If Pakistan truly wants to root out terrorism as they say so,they should join hands with India to do so. We and you have nothing against our respective civilians. If Imran cannot, Pakistan Army or ISI should do it. Think!” he said in a Tweet.

Rishi is currently in New York and is getting treated for an unknown disease. While it was earlier reported that the actor was planning to come back to India, the actor denied the reports saying he had no plans to return anytime soon.