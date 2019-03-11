KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala to open for annual festival today

Mar 11, 2019, 06:08 am IST
Sabarimala temple will open to pilgrims today for an annual 10-day festival. A press release issued by the temple said head priest Kandararu Rajeevaru will preside over the opening ceremony. Ahead of the festival, a new gold-plated door will replace the old one made of teak wood.

A group of Sabarimala devotees, led by one Unni Namboothiri, met the expenses of the new door as an offering to the presiding deity, TDB president A Padmakumar had said.

“The new door is designed in such a way that the gold plating can be removed if the door suffers any damage in course of time,” the TDB chief had said.

