Sabarimala to open for annual festival today

Sabarimala temple will open to pilgrims today for an annual 10-day festival. A press release issued by the temple said head priest Kandararu Rajeevaru will preside over the opening ceremony. Ahead of the festival, a new gold-plated door will replace the old one made of teak wood.

A group of Sabarimala devotees, led by one Unni Namboothiri, met the expenses of the new door as an offering to the presiding deity, TDB president A Padmakumar had said.

“The new door is designed in such a way that the gold plating can be removed if the door suffers any damage in course of time,” the TDB chief had said.