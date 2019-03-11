Latest NewsIndia

Samjhauta Express Blast Case: NIA court defers verdict

Mar 11, 2019, 10:48 pm IST
A special court of the National Investigation Agency(NIA) at Panchkula in Haryana on today deferred the pronouncement of verdict in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case and posted the matter for Thursday. This comes after a Pakistani woman filed a petition claiming that she had some evidence relevant to the case.

Special NIA court judge Jagdeep Singh posted the matter for March 14 after the application was filed by an advocate on behalf of Rahila L Vakeel. The final arguments in the case were concluded on 6 of this month and the verdict was reserved for today.

