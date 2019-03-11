Telugu Actor Ali Joins YSR Congress In Hyderabad

Telugu actor Ali today joined the YSR Congress party. The actor called on YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad and joined the party.

Mr Ali, whose full name is Mohammad Ali Basha, said he would campaign for the party and would like to see Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The actor said he has no immediate plans to contest elections but admitted he dreams of becoming a minister.

“Jaganmohan Reddy stands by his word and that is why I have joined YSR Congress,” he said.

Simultaneous elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Lok Sabha are scheduled on April 11.

Mr Ali had earlier met Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, but finally picked YSR Congress for his political entry.

The 49-year-old actor, who hails from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, said he felt that he will not have a secure future in TDP.