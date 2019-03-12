Actor Salim Kumar trolls fake comments against him

KeralaLatest News

Mar 12, 2019
Popular Malayalam actor and National-award winner Salim Kumar has trolled the fake comments that are spreading in the social media. He has responded to the fake news that is spreading as his comments about CPM leader and candidate from Vadakara, P.Jayarajan.

Two picture comments have become viral in social media. In one he is praising P.Jayarajan and says it is necesary that he should win. In another, it is said that he should fail, and Salim Kumar and family will vote for UDF.

He has responded these by a famous dialogue of his from a Malayalam movie’Happy Husband’.

