BJP planning another ‘strike’ in April,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the BJP was planning another ‘strike’ in April, and hence a long-drawn Lok Sabha election process. “I have been informed by journalists. This is not my input. They (BJP) are planning for another strike in April. This is why the voting process will continue till May 19,” Chief Minister Banerjee told media persons.

She said that though politically not bothered with the elections in seven phases, the “inconvenience” the voters will face must be kept in mind. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats at stake in West Bengal. “Seven-phase poll in three states” one of them is West Bengal. It is the BJP’s game plan to disturb Bengal. But they will get a befitting reply. We will get 42 out of 42 seats,” she said.

“What is the logic in holding just two elections in the same area on the same day? But I am happy that our workload will be less. I shall be campaigning in other states as well,” said Chief Minister Banerjee. “The weather is not favourable for such a long-drawn-out election. There is heat. There are local rainfall and thunderstorm, which occur in India. This will be inconvenient for the voters,” she said.