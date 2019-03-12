Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi hurts himself while shooting for Narendra Modi biopic

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi hurts himself while shooting for the film based on the life of Prime minister Narendra Modi. He got injured while walking in the snow-filled mountain without wearing footwear. The incident occurred in the Harshid village in the Uttara Kashi district in the Uttarakhand.

The shooting team was recreating the scene that Modi walking in the snow, that time a wooden piece struck in the foot of Oberoi. He was given medical attention and the shooting resumed again.

The shooting for the biopic on Modi is progressing rapidly. Vivek Oberoi is playing the role of Modi. The film is titled as ‘PM Narendra Modi’. The film is directed by Omang Kumar. He has earlier directed biopics on Indian women boxer Mary Kom and Sarabjit Singh who was jailed in Pakistan. Manoj Joshi plays the role of Amit Shah in the film

The film is produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandeep Singh.