Latest NewsIndia

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi hurts himself while shooting for Narendra Modi biopic

Mar 12, 2019, 04:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi hurts himself while shooting for the film based on the life of Prime minister Narendra Modi. He got injured while walking in the snow-filled mountain without wearing footwear. The incident occurred in the Harshid village in the Uttara Kashi district in the Uttarakhand.

The shooting team was recreating the scene that Modi walking in the snow, that time a wooden piece struck in the foot of Oberoi. He was given medical attention and the shooting resumed again.

The shooting for the biopic on Modi is progressing rapidly. Vivek Oberoi is playing the role of Modi. The film is titled as ‘PM Narendra Modi’. The film is directed by Omang Kumar. He has earlier directed biopics on Indian women boxer Mary Kom and Sarabjit Singh who was jailed in Pakistan. Manoj Joshi plays the role of Amit Shah in the film

The film is produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandeep Singh.

Tags

Related Articles

Yogi Adityanath

‘Italian agents’ forced religious conversions, says Yogi Adityanath

Nov 15, 2018, 09:40 pm IST

Curfew issued in Srinagar, protests against civilian killings

Dec 20, 2017, 10:54 am IST
chinese-president-makes-shocking-remarks-india-hints-battle

Chinese President makes shocking remarks against India, hints at battle

Mar 20, 2018, 02:08 pm IST

P J Kurien against K M Mani, Suggests 6 Names for RajyaSabha seat

Jun 7, 2018, 04:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close