In the forex market, the Indian rupee ended in a 2-month high against the US dollar. The rupee on Tuesday gained 18 paise to close at 69.71.

As per market experts, foreign capital inflows and a weaker greenback in overseas markets helped this rally of the Indian rupee. Dollar selling by exporters and banks also supported the domestic currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 69.73 and advanced 25 paise to 69.64 on strong gains in equity markets.