General Election 2019: Mamata Banerjee declares 40.05% reservation for women candidates

Mar 12, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will reserve around 40% seats for women candidates in the coming Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee announced that 40.5% of TMC candidates will be females. “This is a proud moment for us,” Banerjee said. Allotting 40% of the tickets to women, the list included a number of Bengali celebrities like Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

Emphasising that her government is committed to the empowerment of women, the chief minister said the state government has recently launched ‘Swasthya Sathi’ health insurance smart cards for them.

On 10 March, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha had announced that 33% of their candidates for the Lok Sabha 2019 polls will be women.

