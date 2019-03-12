General Election 2019: Mamata Banerjee declares 40.05% reservation for women candidates

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will reserve around 40% seats for women candidates in the coming Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee announced that 40.5% of TMC candidates will be females. “This is a proud moment for us,” Banerjee said. Allotting 40% of the tickets to women, the list included a number of Bengali celebrities like Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

I want to thank Ma Mati Manush. Greetings to all. Today we announced our list of 2019 Lok Sabha candidates for Bengal & some other States.I am all the more happy & proud because 41% of our candidates (17/42 seats) are women. Trinamool’s list speaks for itself #UnityInDiversity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 12, 2019

Emphasising that her government is committed to the empowerment of women, the chief minister said the state government has recently launched ‘Swasthya Sathi’ health insurance smart cards for them.

#LokSabhaElection2019 List of candidates for 42 seats in #Bengal pic.twitter.com/TRg59ktH5Q — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 12, 2019

On 10 March, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha had announced that 33% of their candidates for the Lok Sabha 2019 polls will be women.