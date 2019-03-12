ICC T20 Rankings: India maintains its position; Rahul climbs to fifth

In the latest ICC T20 International rankings, India maintained its second position behind Pakistan. Pakistan (135) enjoys a 13-point lead over second-placed India (122) with England remaining at third place with 121 points.

Indian opener K.L.Rahul climbed to the fifth position in the ICC Rankings for T20 batsmen. His two impressive innings in the recently played two-match T20 Cricket series against Australia helped him for achieving this. Rahul, who made a comeback to international Cricket after a brief suspension by the BCCI for his sexist comments on a TV show, scored 47 and 50 in the two matches and gained a spot in the latest rankings.

In the bowlers’ list, Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested for two T20 Internationals, dropped a place to fifth.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam remained in top position in batsmen list while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan maintained the top position in bowlers’ list.