Industrial growth slowed in January

Mar 12, 2019
According to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the industrial output growth stood at 1.7% in January on account of slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

Subdued performance of the manufacturing sector, especially capital and consumer goods, pulled down the growth in industrial production to 1.7% in January from 7.5% a year ago.

Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 7.5% in January 2018. During April-January 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4.4% as against 4.1% in the same period previous fiscal.

