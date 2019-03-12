ISL 2019: FC Goa defeated FC Mumbai ; Goa enters finals

In Indian Super League (ISL) football, FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC 5-2 on aggregate in the semi-final on Tuesday at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. FC Goa lost the second leg of the semi-final 1-0 but advanced on a better aggregate to final against Bengaluru FC.

This is the second time that the FC Goa enters the final of ISL. FC Goa had trounced Mumbai City FC 5-1 in the first leg of the semi-final at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Rafael Bastos scored the only goal of the match in the sixth minute but the visitors struggled to take advantage of their early lead and score more goals. A resolute Goa stood firm to ensure a place in the final and will battle Bengaluru FC for the coveted trophy at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.