Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Sabarimala issue will be used as campaign weapon,says K Surendran

EC directive against use of Sabarimala issue in election campaign ‘illogical’,Kerala BJP said on Monday.

“It is 100 per cent that the stand taken by the (state) government on Sabarimala issue will be discussed in the elections. No one can interfere in it.It is illogical to say that the Sabarimala issue should not be discussed in the election,” BJP state general secretary K Surendran told reporters.

Surendran said this hours after Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said in Thiruvananthapuram that “citing or invoking” religious propaganda on the “Sabarimala issue” would be a clear violation of the model code of conduct.

Surendran, however, saidspeaking against the Supreme Court order on the Sabarimala matter or taking stand against other religions during the polls are against election rules.

Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Meena said “inviting religious feelings, using any kind of Supreme Court judgment, invoking or soliciting the votes in the name of religion or by inciting religious feelings is a clear violation of the model code of conduct.”

Kerala witnessed widespread violence by devotees and right-wing activists after the state government decided to implement the Supreme Court’s September 28, 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple.