Son of Maharashtra Opposition leader joins BJP

In a major embarrassment for the Congress, Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. Reportedly, the development comes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is in alliance with the Congress in the state, rejected Sujay’s request to contest the polls from Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat.

After joining the party, Sujay lauded PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for their leadership and also thanked CM Fadnavis for giving him a chance to serve the BJP. He said that youth and women support his decision to join the BJP. He added that the decision to leave Congress had been difficult as his family has been associated with the party for a long time.

“I am impressed with PM Modi’s leadership. We can count on BJP,” Sujay said while addressing reporters after joining BJP.

Sources suggested that Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil could probably resign from his post by evening, though he remained unavailable for comment throughout the day. Interestingly, so far, it was not clear if Sujay would contest on a BJP ticket from Ahmednagar in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.