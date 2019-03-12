KeralaLatest News

Surf Excel Ad Controversy: Social media trolls goes viral

Mar 12, 2019, 03:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

A group of Right-wing extremists have started a social media campaign to boycott the popular detergent powder ‘Surf Excel’. The reason behind this was a new advertisement of the brand.

See the advertisement: 

A group of religious fanatics has claimed that the said advertisement propagates ‘Love Jihad’. But after the ‘boycott surf excel’ campaign started the social media especially Malayali netizens responded to it differently. They have started trolling the campaigners.

See some trolls:

?????? ??????…

????? ?????? ???? ???????? ????????? ????????? ?????????.By ?????????? ????????? #currentaffairs #icuchalu #icuvideo

Gepostet von International Chalu Union – ICU am Sonntag, 10. März 2019

 

